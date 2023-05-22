CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $138.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.79. CSW Industrials has a 1-year low of $96.03 and a 1-year high of $148.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.13.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSW Industrials

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total transaction of $140,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,371,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the third quarter worth $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 358.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 278.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

