CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of CUBE opened at $44.91 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average of $43.90.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at CubeSmart

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.45%.

In other CubeSmart news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $1,951,172.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,780,803.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,545,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,298,000 after buying an additional 195,201 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the first quarter worth $46,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in CubeSmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 579,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CubeSmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,425,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,252,000 after purchasing an additional 173,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 107.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.