Cunning Capital Partners LP Buys Shares of 12,600 Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000. Universal Health Services accounts for 1.3% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UHS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $226,195.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $715,746.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,258 shares of company stock valued at $10,733,371 over the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Universal Health Services stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.95. 111,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,703. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $154.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.57.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UHS. UBS Group raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.71.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

