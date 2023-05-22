Cunning Capital Partners LP Invests $1.46 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,105 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ META traded up $5.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $251.09. 13,774,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,839,023. The firm has a market cap of $643.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $253.57.

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.87.

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,431.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,433 shares of company stock worth $8,639,885 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

