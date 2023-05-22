Cunning Capital Partners LP Makes New Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in McKesson in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.17.

McKesson Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $394.59. 261,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,826. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $298.69 and a one year high of $401.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $363.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.61 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.