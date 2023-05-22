Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.14 and last traded at $24.07. Approximately 284,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 754,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CUBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.32. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $181.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.10 million. Research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu acquired 45,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,843,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,723.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu purchased 45,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,843,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,963,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,367,000 after buying an additional 430,388 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 21,079 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 510,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after buying an additional 175,120 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 246,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 14,497 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 722.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. The firm also provides banking products such as loans and deposits to businesses and consumers through its branches, limited production, and administrative offices. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

