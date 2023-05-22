CV SHOTS Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22.65 (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 29.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One CV SHOTS token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CV SHOTS has a total market capitalization of $5.19 million and $22.65 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CV SHOTS has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CV SHOTS Profile

CV SHOTS launched on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00182043 USD and is up 6.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $13.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

