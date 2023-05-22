CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CVR Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

CVR Partners Stock Performance

CVR Partners stock opened at $84.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.70. CVR Partners has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $139.99. The company has a market cap of $890.73 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.02 EPS for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 73.25%. The firm had revenue of $212.23 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $10.43 dividend. This represents a $41.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 49.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 149.48%.

Institutional Trading of CVR Partners

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in CVR Partners by 707.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in CVR Partners by 215.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in CVR Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in CVR Partners by 80.2% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in CVR Partners by 103.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,442 shares in the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

