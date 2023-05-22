D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.77.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $110.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.47 and its 200-day moving average is $94.50. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $112.88. The firm has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,122 shares of company stock worth $10,640,284. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after buying an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $560,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

