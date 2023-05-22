Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.24

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.24 and last traded at $20.20, with a volume of 90195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.84.

The firm has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioner and Refrigerator, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioner and Refrigerator segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

