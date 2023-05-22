Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,011,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after acquiring an additional 995,501 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Danaher by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 888,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $235,856,000 after acquiring an additional 619,195 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Danaher by 176.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,247,000 after acquiring an additional 567,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Danaher by 20.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,457,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $634,834,000 after acquiring an additional 422,955 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,619 shares of company stock worth $3,568,741. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Stock Up 1.6 %

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $3.60 on Monday, reaching $231.93. 1,543,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.15. The company has a market capitalization of $171.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

