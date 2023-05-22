Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Stock Price Down 3%

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) fell 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $58.93 and last traded at $59.80. 55,426 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 145,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAC. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaos in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Danaos in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Danaos’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Danaos by 11.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,146 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the first quarter worth $134,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Danaos by 2.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,535 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaos by 1.1% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the first quarter worth $6,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in 1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

