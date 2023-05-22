Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.11 and last traded at $37.40. Approximately 393,939 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,207,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $44.60 to $45.60 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Daqo New Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $864.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 467.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 32,997 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 22.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 19,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth about $320,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

