Decentralized Social (DESO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $108.61 Million

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. In the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $108.61 million and approximately $123,660.19 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for about $10.31 or 0.00038373 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

