Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.32 and last traded at $14.32. 221,863 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 764,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.78.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.50 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a negative net margin of 131.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $116,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dennis Leo Walsh acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $152,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $152,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $614,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 35,157 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.