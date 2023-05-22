Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

DXLG traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 162,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,768. Destination XL Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $254.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $143.88 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 47.62%.

Insider Activity at Destination XL Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Destination XL Group

In related news, insider Anthony Gaeta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Anthony Gaeta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 26,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $165,130.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,399,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,181,648.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Destination XL Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Destination XL Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Destination XL Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

About Destination XL Group

(Get Rating)

Destination XL Group, Inc is engaged in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.