DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Rpo LLC

Rpo LLC boosted its stake in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) by 1,885.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 874,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830,493 shares during the period. DiamondHead makes up approximately 3.0% of Rpo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rpo LLC owned approximately 2.03% of DiamondHead worth $8,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of DiamondHead in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondHead in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondHead during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondHead during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in DiamondHead during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

DiamondHead Price Performance

DHHC traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.68. 121,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,931. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.83. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

About DiamondHead

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

