DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DRH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

NYSE:DRH opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.57. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $11.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiamondRock Hospitality

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 711.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.