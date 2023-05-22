DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DKS. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Williams Trading cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $156.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 0.1 %

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $126.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $152.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.20 and its 200 day moving average is $129.06.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 8,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 8,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $23,022,979.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,953,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,485,532.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 285,382 shares of company stock valued at $41,042,070. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Articles

