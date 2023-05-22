Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens lowered their price target on Dime Community Bancshares to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dime Community Bancshares has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Up 0.7 %

DCOM stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.10. 42,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,673. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average is $28.21. The company has a market cap of $663.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Dime Community Bancshares Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Dime Community Bancshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

In other news, Director Paul M. Aguggia purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $42,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCOM. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 726,335 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,267,000 after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,529,730 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,072,000 after buying an additional 59,114 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 585,051 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 115,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 66,794 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

