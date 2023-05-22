Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Gap Up to $16.98

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.98, but opened at $17.50. Dime Community Bancshares shares last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 7,216 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCOM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dime Community Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $664.43 million, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.21.

Dime Community Bancshares Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. This is a positive change from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

In related news, Director Paul M. Aguggia bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $42,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $42,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dime Community Bancshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 451.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 190.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

