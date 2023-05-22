Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Bought by WMG Financial Advisors LLC

WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 2.6% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WMG Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAI. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 64,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 317,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 24,410 shares during the period. WealthSpring Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,309,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $622,000.

NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.64. 200,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,348. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $27.86.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

