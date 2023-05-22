Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Up to $16.25

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.25, but opened at $16.70. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $16.26, with a volume of 7,595,698 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $117,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

