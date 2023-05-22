Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Down to $17.39

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.39, but opened at $16.92. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $17.38, with a volume of 12,633,932 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 191.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

