Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON) Receives $37.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.88.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRON. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRON opened at $33.80 on Monday. Disc Medicine Opco has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $35.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.65.

Disc Medicine Opco ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.53). Analysts expect that Disc Medicine Opco will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRON. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 101.2% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 18,713 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Disc Medicine Opco during the first quarter worth about $408,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Disc Medicine Opco during the first quarter worth about $4,662,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 42.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 73.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 19,878 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

