Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $166.67.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.70. 343,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $126.27 and a fifty-two week high of $175.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.60.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,814,000 after purchasing an additional 112,315 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 14,255.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 28,225 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.