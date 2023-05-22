Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on PLOW. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $29.42. The company had a trading volume of 41,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,891. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $676.07 million, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. Douglas Dynamics has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $41.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $159.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.30 million. Research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. Janik bought 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $187,013.71. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 120,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,065.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James L. Janik bought 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $187,013.71. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 120,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,065.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $137,731.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,525.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,416 shares of company stock valued at $528,098. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,313,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,655,000 after purchasing an additional 20,298 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,313,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,049,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,457,000 after acquiring an additional 101,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 920,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,276,000 after acquiring an additional 21,026 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 705,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,772,000 after acquiring an additional 29,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Featured Stories

