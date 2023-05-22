Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Upgraded to Buy at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark currently has C$17.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$20.50.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on D.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. National Bankshares raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$17.69.

Shares of TSE D.UN opened at C$14.54 on Thursday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$12.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.50. The stock has a market cap of C$656.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.10, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.20.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

