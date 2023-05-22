Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Upgraded at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DRETF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. CIBC downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

DRETF stock opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.25. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $18.28.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

