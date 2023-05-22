Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DNB. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,001.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.40. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Dun & Bradstreet

In related news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $13,839,455.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,459,658 shares in the company, valued at $26,367,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $13,839,455.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,459,658 shares in the company, valued at $26,367,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 116,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,104,206.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 42.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth $96,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth $348,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Featured Articles

