DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.
DXP Enterprises Stock Performance
DXPE traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $31.89. The company had a trading volume of 36,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,308. DXP Enterprises has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXP Enterprises
DXP Enterprises Company Profile
DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services to customers serving a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS), and Corporate.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DXP Enterprises (DXPE)
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
- Don’t Get Burned By The AI Boom
Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.