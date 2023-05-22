DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

DXPE traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $31.89. The company had a trading volume of 36,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,308. DXP Enterprises has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 216.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 67.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 51.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services to customers serving a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS), and Corporate.

