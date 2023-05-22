Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Earns Reiterates Rating from 58.com

58.com reissued their reiterates rating on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BTIG Research raised Dynatrace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.14.
Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.51, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.11. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $49.78.
Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.
