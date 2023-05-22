Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DT. William Blair began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $49.02. The company had a trading volume of 353,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,283. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.23. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $49.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 50.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

