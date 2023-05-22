Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Rating Reiterated by VNET Group

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by investment analysts at VNET Group in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.
Dynatrace Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE:DT traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.46. 3,438,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,586. Dynatrace has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $49.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.23.
Dynatrace Company Profile
Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.
