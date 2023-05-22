Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EGLE. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.77. 101,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,181. The company has a market cap of $586.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $40.13 and a 1 year high of $78.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $108.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.08 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 30.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 3.26%.

In other news, Director Justin A. Knowles bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.27 per share, with a total value of $80,359.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,151.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1,822.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

