Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 75,120 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Modine Manufacturing worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,739,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,275,000 after acquiring an additional 125,376 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 25,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $72,657.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,059.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 13,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $335,545.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,287 shares in the company, valued at $7,355,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $72,657.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,059.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

MOD opened at $21.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.73. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

