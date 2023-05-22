Easterly Investment Partners LLC Invests $395,000 in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

NYSE FMX traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $100.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,577. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $58.73 and a 52-week high of $102.50.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.59). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0138 per share. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FMX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.87.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Featured Stories

