Easterly Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Argus reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.46.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $101.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.88.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

