eCash (XEC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Over the last week, eCash has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One eCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a market capitalization of $496.76 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,858.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.83 or 0.00427521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00129696 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00025129 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000457 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,394,629,673,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,660,923,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “The developers of Bitcoin ABC have rebranded the project as eCash and changed the token name from BCHA to XEC. The project is led by Amaury Sechet, the creator of Bitcoin Cash, and aims to build hard digital cash that scales and is secure with low latency. eCash uses the Avalanche consensus layer and introduces new concepts such as staking, fork-free network upgrades, and subchains. The rebranding coincides with the launch of the eCash project.”

