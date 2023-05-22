Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ELV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Elevance Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $572.19.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $457.83 on Thursday. Elevance Health has a 52 week low of $440.02 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $108.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $465.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.35.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,990,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,406,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 99,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,930,000 after buying an additional 18,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,685,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

