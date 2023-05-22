Employers (NYSE:EIG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EIG has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Employers from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Employers in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Employers Stock Down 0.2 %

EIG stock opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.24. Employers has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.54.

Employers Increases Dividend

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Employers had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $206.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Employers will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Employers

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Employers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Employers by 1,163.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Employers by 510.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Employers in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Employers during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers, Cerity, and Corporate and Others. The Employers segment includes traditional business offered under the EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment operates under the Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

