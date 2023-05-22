Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ENB. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $37.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.42. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 295.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

