Energi Trading Down 19% This Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. Energi has a total market cap of $4.89 million and $96,001.73 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energi has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.0755 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00054202 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00039142 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00018756 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00006009 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 64,855,000 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.