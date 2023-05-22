ENI (NYSE:E) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on E. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ENI from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of ENI from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.83.

ENI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE E opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25. ENI has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $32.21. The stock has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.03.

ENI Increases Dividend

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $32.21 billion for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 9.82%. As a group, analysts predict that ENI will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.4664 dividend. This is an increase from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.4%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ENI by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in ENI by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 28,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 10,888 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in ENI by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ENI by 24.8% during the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 169,588 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 33,647 shares in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ENI

(Get Rating)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Further Reading

