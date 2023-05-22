Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Enzo Biochem Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ENZ opened at $2.41 on Thursday. Enzo Biochem has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.34 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 43.44% and a negative return on equity of 67.73%.
Enzo Biochem Company Profile
Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.
