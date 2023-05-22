EOS Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $932.13 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00003180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $932.13 million and $99.89 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006968 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003321 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003357 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003089 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001010 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,091,779,596 coins and its circulating supply is 1,091,783,068 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

