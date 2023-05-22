EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Gap Down to $36.23

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.23, but opened at $35.46. EQT shares last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 418,249 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.59.

EQT Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.49.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. EQT’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,550,057,000 after buying an additional 6,293,070 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth $163,646,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 66.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

