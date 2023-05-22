Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $3.41

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 3.41 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Equinix has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Equinix has a payout ratio of 134.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Equinix to earn $29.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $13.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $723.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a PE ratio of 81.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $762.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $708.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $694.12.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinix will post 27.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total transaction of $1,005,597.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,126.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total value of $1,005,597.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,126.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total transaction of $4,904,107.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,582 shares in the company, valued at $12,201,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,899 shares of company stock valued at $14,268,740 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,996 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EQIX. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $780.28.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.