Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 22nd (BURBY, BZLYF, CGGGF, FDDMF, FRNWF, GLBE, HCXLF, IMVT, JDSPY, LCSHF)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, May 22nd:

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,730 ($21.67) to GBX 2,400 ($30.06).

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 755 ($9.46) to GBX 760 ($9.52).

Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF)

had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 105 ($1.32) to GBX 90 ($1.13).

FDM Group (OTCMKTS:FDDMF) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,000 ($12.53) to GBX 840 ($10.52).

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,621 ($32.83) to GBX 1,654 ($20.72).

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $35.00 to $40.00.

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,102 ($13.80) to GBX 1,080 ($13.53).

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its price target raised by Chardan Capital from $21.00 to $32.00.

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 210 ($2.63) to GBX 220 ($2.76).

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 713 ($8.93) to GBX 700 ($8.77).

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 700 ($8.77) to GBX 725 ($9.08).

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,100 ($13.78) to GBX 1,080 ($13.53).

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $33.00.

