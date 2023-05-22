Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 22nd (BURBY, BZLYF, CGGGF, FDDMF, FRNWF, GLBE, HCXLF, IMVT, JDSPY, LCSHF)

Posted by on May 22nd, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, May 22nd:

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,730 ($21.67) to GBX 2,400 ($30.06).

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 755 ($9.46) to GBX 760 ($9.52).

Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 105 ($1.32) to GBX 90 ($1.13).

FDM Group (OTCMKTS:FDDMF) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,000 ($12.53) to GBX 840 ($10.52).

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,621 ($32.83) to GBX 1,654 ($20.72).

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $35.00 to $40.00.

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,102 ($13.80) to GBX 1,080 ($13.53).

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its price target raised by Chardan Capital from $21.00 to $32.00.

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 210 ($2.63) to GBX 220 ($2.76).

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 713 ($8.93) to GBX 700 ($8.77).

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 700 ($8.77) to GBX 725 ($9.08).

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,100 ($13.78) to GBX 1,080 ($13.53).

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $33.00.

