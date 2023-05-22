Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EQR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.18.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.2 %

EQR opened at $61.45 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $80.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 109.05%.

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 17.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 198,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,515,182,000 after buying an additional 1,269,082 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.8% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Further Reading

